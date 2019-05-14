Ludlow Co-Op expansion plans outlined

LUDLOW — Ludlow Co-Op Elevator Co’s plans to possibly build a storage grain bin on the west side of Chestnut Street were outlined by General Manager Paul Seaman at last week’s village board meeting.
The proposal is not without some controversy. Not everyone favors the idea.
Resident Matt Newman, who owns a house next to the proposed site, spoke out against the project. He said he doesn’t want to have to look out his window and see the grain bin.
Ludlow Co-Op owns six lots, two of which are zoned commercial and four zoned residential. Seaman said the bin would encompass 105 feet on the lots.
Silencers would be placed to dampen noise on the east side of the bin. He said a conveyor belt would run on top to the east side to the other grain bins.
Seaman estimated the project could be completed in less than a year.
The village would benefit from additional real estate tax proceeds from the $2 million project.
Mayor Steve Thomas said the co-op is planning for the future “as yields get bigger.”
“They’ll handle the same volume. It’s just that they’ll be able to hold onto it a little more so trucking of the commodity would be spread out, which is a positive. At harvest time, it won’t be such a rush to get it to the terminal,” Thomas said.
The board will further discuss the issue at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the community center. No board decision can be made at that time.
The village has the ability to prevent the grain bin addition by denying rezoning and a building permit.
OVERDUE WATER BILLS DOWN TO ZERO
Board members said they are impressed by the ability of Water Clerk Carol Chenoweth to collect all delinquent water bills.
“She’s just been very diligent in following the ordinance,” Thomas said. “When she took over, we were $10,000 or $11,000 in arrears. “She’s had to put up with a lot, heard a lot of lies and stories. She’s kept at it. You’ve always got one or two” people who don’t want to pay their water bills. “As of this month, not one single person was not” paid up.
BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN
Village Clerk Sandy Langley swore in four people who were elected April 2 — Paxton Palumbo, Miranda Moore and Marsha Spear as trustees and Thomas as mayor.
Palumbo and Moore are new to the board. Spear was appointed last year, and Thomas was the incumbent.
The board learned Memorial Day services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the community center. The Rev. Ken Crawford, formerly of Rantoul First Baptist Church, will be the speaker.
Cleanup day is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Residents may contact any board member, and the items they are discarding will be picked up. There is a donation fee of $5. The village will put out flyers to indicate what is accepted.
The board learned Police Chief Joe Navarro sent a letter to all residents containing a copy of the ordinance regarding nuisances and violations.
The violations are for numerous items ranging from tall grass to weeds, junk and abandoned vehicles.
A May 15 deadline has been set to comply, after which ordinance violation notices will be served.
The board discussed a motor problem with the village water well. A Becks Well Service truck, which is needed to pull the well out of the casing, was unavailable initially because it was in Gifford. No cost estimate was available at the time of the meeting.
Trustee Randy Alecia requested a police committee meeting for May 13.