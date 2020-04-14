LUDLOW — The village board has formally agreed to issue revenue bonds not to exceed $940,000 to pay for its share of a new water main system.
The bonds will be issued barring filing of a petition bearing the signatures of at least 17 residents of the village. The petition must be presented within 30 days of the date of publication of a legal notice that appears in the Rantoul Press to Village Clerk Dawn Good. Petitions are available from Good’s office.
Estimated cost of the waterworks project has been placed at $2.85 million. In addition to the village’s share to be paid from bonds, $1.9 million will be paid from agency grant funds and up to $10,000 in SEARCH grant funds.
The board voted 4-0 to approve issuance of the bonds at its March 24 meeting. Trustee Miranda Moore was absent.
The village’s water main system is antiquated, having been installed in the late 1940s, and has shown its age.
In other business, the board voted to give emergency authority to Mayor Steve Thomas in the wake of the shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas said village attorney Marc Miller recommended giving Thomas the emergency authority.
The board also passed a wastewater grant agreement that includes terms of the grant and loan from USDA.
Also approved was a reworked water ordinance that includes water rates. The board last summer approved water rate increases, but they were never placed into ordinance form, Thomas said.