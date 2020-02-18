LUDLOW — Current village ordinances and the needs of the community will be the focus of a committee established within the Ludlow Village Board.
The committee will meet with Mayor Steve Thomas to begin the groundwork before work begins on the village’s new ordinance book.
Village trustees Marsha Spear, Miranda Moore and Paxton Palumbo volunteered to serve on the committee, which will meet at 6 p.m. before the regularly scheduled monthly board meetings held the second Tuesday of the month. Other meeting times might also be scheduled.
The board last fall contracted with Codification Services of Illinois to write and compile an ordinance book for $7,500.
Open Meetings Act regulations will apply since a majority of the quorum of the village board will be present. The meetings will be open to the public.
In other business at last week’s monthly village board meeting, Thomas said a self survey must be completed on whether the handicapped-accessible spaces in front of the community center are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. The survey is required as a condition of the USDA grant agreement for the water main replacement project.
Signage must be posted, and parking spaces must be marked on the pavement in yellow and must be the appropriate distance from all other road signs.
In his report, Police Chief Joe Navarro said cases he had worked on included breaking and entering, and trespassing. He also received a tip on a case involving the theft of village property, but when he checked the residence where the stolen items reportedly were stored, the items were not there.
The board voted to contribute $60 toward the two Champaign County Regional Planning-sponsored electronic recycling events this year. Residents of the county only may take items to the sites in Champaign-Urbana.
Johnson Tree Service was contracted to remove and clean up one tree on South Orange Street and one tree on Locust Street and trim and clean up another on South Orange Street for $3,000, to be paid from motor fuel tax funds.
The board voted to contract with Russell Leigh & Associates to conduct the annual audit at a cost not to exceed $3,000.
Trustees voted to rent a bank box for the safekeeping of important documents at a cost of about $10 per year. The village lost vehicle titles and a bank certificate in the 2015 fire that destroyed the community center. Thomas and Trustee Brian Bina are authorized to enter the box.
The board voted to reconvene the meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the community center to act on four items when the village attorney can be present — a water rate ordinance, USDA loan agreement, USDA grant agreement and right-of-way certificate.