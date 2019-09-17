LUDLOW — The village board discussed some of the finer points of a pending agreement in which a former church’s property will be deeded to the village.
The board discussed the agreement, received the resignation of a longtime official and approved employee salary increases.
Ludlow Christian Church representative Jan Stalter spoke regarding a letter she prepared after meeting with trustees of the church.
Stipulations on the land transfer include:
— The village and the church will split the legal fees.
— The land will be turned into a children’s park.
— The village cannot sell the property to any other entity.
— The park will be named the Marguerite Walker Park.
The board also discussed what would be included in the children’s park and how long the village had to develop it.
Mayor Steve Thomas said he has spoken with University of Illinois Extension officials to determine if any students might want to use the park development as a project.
Stalter also said a memorial, which includes the bell and a stained-glass window from the old church, is still under construction.
The church was razed several years ago, and the lot on which it sat has been vacant.
“Everyone (with the village) is on board” with the idea, Thomas said.
The village will maintain the site.
Village clerk/treasurer resigns
The board accepted the resignation of longtime Village Clerk/Treasurer Sandy Langley.
Langley said she had held the dual positions since February 1999.
She told the Press she resigned because “It is time for a new chapter in my life.”
“(There have been) many unwanted life-altering changes over the last year for me.”
In other business, village employee Rick Chenoweth said the first phase of oil-and-chip work on Oak Street had been finished.
The village had received some complaints about the work. Thomas said the complainants didn’t realize the work — which will also include additional oil and chip work and microsealing — is not finished.
Work on the street, which is the old U.S. 45, has been done on both ends of town by Ludlow Township. The village is paying for the work in town.
Thomas also said he has received complaints about the recent water increase, which was required as part of the water main replacement project.
Residents in three homes on West Perra Street living outside the village limits have complained. They pay 1 1/2 times the amount paid by those living within the village.
“None of them came to open meetings we had or any town hall-type of situations when the engineers were here” to explain the project, Thomas said. “They never objected.”
The board discussed possible annexation of their properties into the village. Thomas will speak again with the residents.
Salary increases
The board approved salary increases of 25 cents per hour for Rick Chenoweth, $25 per month for water bill collector Carol Chenoweth, 50 cents per hour for Police Chief Joe Navarro and the part-time police officer, and $50 a month for both the treasurer and clerk.
The board also approved adopting the Champaign County Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan resolution.