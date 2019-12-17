LUDLOW — Beginning in January, residents who show up the first Monday of the month to attend village board meetings at the Ludlow Community Center will likely be greeted by a closed building. No one home for the night.
The board has opted to change the dates of its monthly meetings.
From now on they will convene at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the center. For several years, meetings have been held the first Monday of the month.
The board opted to make the change to accommodate the village attorney and the bookkeeper in preparing the monthly financial reports.
Septic repair cost belongs to property owner
In other business, the board informed resident Rodney Guthrie that repairs to his septic drain system are his responsibility.
Guthrie said he had to have repairs done to the system and asked the board if the village bore any responsibility for the costs. He said a repair company led him to believe the village might pick up some of the bill.
The board, however, informed him all properties in the village have private septic systems that are the property owner’s responsibility.
Christmas decorating contest and street light decorations
The board voted to hold a Christmas-decorating contest for residents and set prize amounts at $100 for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third and $25 for fourth.
Mayor Steve Thomas thanked John Curtis and Allan Thomas, who have provided for and hung the Christmas street light decorations for several years.
Other business
The board also:
— Heard from village employee Rick Chenoweth, who reported the vacuum pump that injects chlorine for water treatment went down and had to be repaired. He said a backup pump that was used should be replaced and said he is looking for a used/reconditioned one. Chenoweth also reported an electric line had gone down over Walnut Street. Ameren was contacted to fix the problem.
— Set the 2019-20 tax levy at $8,550.
— Heard from Carol Chenoweth that one water account was past due. The occupant had until the following day to pay the bill or face interruption of service.
— Heard from Thomas that bids will be let by Fehr Graham Engineering in January for the water system replacement. Closing with the USDA should take place in mid-March for grant funds, which will allow the village to pay off the bridge loan with Farmers-Merchants National Bank, Paxton.