ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden Board of Education accepted the resignation of Tim Harms during its June meeting.
Harms resigned after serving on the board of Prairieview District No. 192 from April 2003-June 2006 and then serving on the consolidated board from July 2006 to June 2020.
Individuals interested in serving on the board should contact Superintendent Jeff Isenhower at isenhowerj@pvo.k12.il.us.
In other business, the board approved its annual nursing contract with Audrey Harms and approved the registration of Marla Goff as eighth-grade sponsor.
The board also voted to keep the district’s school fees the same for fiscal year 2021 as for fiscal year 2020.
Students will pay a $95 registration fee and a $5 handbook fee. Lunches will cost $2.75 a student.
The board approved Illini Institutional as its milk distributor and Kohl Whole Food Sales as food provider for FY2021.