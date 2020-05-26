CHAMPAIGN — A Rantoul man fatally shot Thursday in west Champaign was a “great soul,” said a coach who had known him most of his life.
James K. Coleman, 25, died in an apartment at Gramercy Park, 205 S. Country Fair Drive, having been shot several times around 2 a.m.
Police are holding close the few details they know about the incident to protect the integrity of their investigation.
“We’ve interviewed several people and are looking for more,” said Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer.
He declined to talk about the nature of the gathering at the complex, which has had several shots-fired calls in the past couple of years.
Mr. Coleman’s death is the second gun-related homicide in Champaign this year and one of four dozen cases in 2020 in which police could confirm that a gun had been fired, usually illegally.
"Did he make all the right decisions? Of course not. But he was a great soul and Rantoul took a huge L because he had passion for a lot of school-age kids," said Herbert "Hub" Burnett, using the sports reference to a loss. "They looked up to him because of who he was, not necessarily because of what he did."
“He meant no ill will to anybody,” said Burnett, who had known Mr. Coleman, nicknamed “Rooster” due to an unruly head of hair as a boy, since he was about 8 and coached him in basketball for many years.
Burnett was mourning the loss of his protege, both to reporters and on social media.
“I just saw him riding down the street by my store. I thought, ‘You’re moving too fast,’” said Burnett, who has owned and operated Suits by Soouljah on West Bradley Avenue in Champaign since 2009. “I had sent a message to him, but he didn’t answer.”
Burnett, an Urbana native who retired from the Army in 2006 after 20 years of service, returned to Champaign County with a heart for helping young people. He was hoping to get Mr. Coleman to take an interest in becoming a basketball referee when he texted him about three weeks ago.
Burnett was a basketball coach at Champaign Central and Urbana high schools for many years and recently left Urbana to begin coaching at Rantoul Township High School, Mr. Coleman’s alma mater.
Burnett said Mr. Coleman played both football and basketball at Rantoul before graduating in 2014, but “basketball was his passion.”
He played for Rantoul’s only Amateur Athletic Union team, known as the Good Fellas.
“We are really trying to use sports to turn these kids around and hold them accountable,” said Burnett, who also runs a program in Rantoul called the Leadership Development Academy that started out for young men who needed direction from adults.
“My kids get up at 6 a.m., and we meet from 6:45 to 8 a.m. We talk about leadership, team building, vision boards,” he said. “They like to cut pictures out of magazines to make vision boards. We go to the Shedd Aquarium, see the Cubs. We teach them people skills and … get them out of Rantoul and let them see some stuff,” including the University of Illinois campus.
The program started five years ago with 14 black boys and one Hispanic boy and has grown to include girls as well as white and Asian members, he said.
“I was talking to a guy earlier and he said a lot of people have just done give up on the youth. I haven’t,” Burnett said. “He said, ‘You can lead them to the water but you can’t make them drink.’ My response is you can put oats in their mouth and create a thirst … for the kid to be successful.”
He said the Army did that for him, and he’s an advocate of military service for those who can’t afford college or for whom it isn’t the right fit.
“I do know one thing: The idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” Burnett said.
His goal is to show young people how to be accountable, expose them to better opportunities and how to look for purpose in life.
“That’s why they can shoot each other like it’s a video game, because they don’t have no purpose, no reason to live,” he said.
“A lot of the parents aren’t good parents. But we can’t throw the baby out with the bath water. In my gym, there is only one set of standards. This is the way we are going to have to attack this. Once they know you care, they will either leave the gym or stay and conform.”