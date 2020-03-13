Local long-term-care facilities for senior citizens are taking precautions to prevent the coronavirus from affecting their residents.
Brookstone Estates
Kathy Lantz, executive director of Brookstone Estates Senior Living, Rantoul, said staff conferred with State Health Department officials to provide steps on how to prevent the virus.
“Our corporate office is very proactive,” Lantz said. “Some (preventative) things include when visitors come in they have to fill out a questionnaire if they having any signs (of illness), if they have traveled outside the U.S. within the past 14 years.”
Staff have to answer the same questions and take their temperatures. If staff experience any symptoms of illness, they are sent home. So far, so good, Lantz said.
“We have all the protective equipment on hand,” she said. “We are sanitizing hand rails, arm rests on chairs, door knobs and doing everything we can in this situation. I really appreciate the state of Illinois stepping in and giving some good guidance.”
Lantz, who has been at Brookstone Estates for 10 years, said she has never seen anything like this.
“It’s really amazing how everyone is pulling together to ensure everyone is safe and healthy,” she said.
Eagle’s View
Shonna Lehigh, front office manager of Eagle’s View Supportive Living and Memory Care, Rantoul, said staff had a phone conference with Illinois Department of Public Health officials about preventative steps to take.
“We will follow everything according to their recommendations,” Lehigh said. “We’re doing the best we can with the shortage of hand sanitizers.”
She said the director of nursing spoke by phone with public health.
“We had a team meeting this morning, and we went over her conference with public health on how we’re going to clean the facility,” Lehigh said Friday.
Eagle’s View will not allow anyone younger than 18 to enter the facility. Often, younger people exhibit no symptoms of coronavirus, which hits the elderly and those with medical conditions the hardest.
Like Brookstone, Eagle’s View employees are being checked for symptoms and their temps taken when they enter the building for their shift. Lehigh said letters are also being sent to families, asking them not to visit the facility if they have any symptoms of illness.
Villas of Holly Brook
A prepared statement issued by Villas of Holly Brook, which has a number of facilities throughout the state, indicates the Rantoul facility has prepared a response program for a viral outbreak.
It said Villas of Holly Brook has educated “our communities and residents on using standard precautions and provided materials to residents and associates.”
Its biggest focus to stay ahead on any possible outbreaks is by monitoring any visitors, residents or employees who may have traveled to affected areas and requesting they complete a health screening prior to entering any of their facilities.
“We are asking everyone to reduce visitation to only necessary visits at this time to best conserve the health and well-being of the residents,” the statement said.