Deteriorating structures and inoperable vehicles are an ongoing frustration for Thomasboro officials and residents.
“It’s not that we haven’t made some progress,” Mayor Tyler Evans said at the Nov. 4 village board meeting, “but as a friend of mine would say, ‘we’re hustling backwards.’”
This year, the housing repair committee surveyed the village for property and nuisance ordinance violations. Violators received notices. Some violations have been corrected. The police department has followed up by issuing notices of new violations and keeping tabs on old ones. But the issue continues to arise at board meetings.
Evans is looking for options to expedite the process currently in place. It involves certified notices to the property owner or resident, allows a certain number of days to correct the violation and imposes fines for every day the violation goes uncorrected. It can end in taking the matter to court or placing a lien on the property.
He opened discussion of a process used by Colfax, IL. It would give the village authority, after delivering a notice to the property, to condemn a dilapidated property or tow an inoperable vehicle. It would also allow the village to clean up a property and bill the resident.
“It would give us more authority to enforce everything and to get it done now and not have to go through all the channels,” Evans said.
He said that violations could be resolved in the time he and trustees now spend on phone calls taking complaints or following up with violators.
Trustee Robert Pinske said he supports the idea. He described dealing with ordinance violations at a home on Commercial Street.
“When I went over to clean it up, I discovered rodents in that mess they had going on,” he said. “I think it took way too long to expedite. We don’t have the manpower for ordinance enforcement.”
But, he asked, if the village can’t enforce its existing ordinances, would it be able to enforce a different one?
Trustee Ronda Scot, was also supportive. She said she had made three rounds with the housing repair committee.
“We’ve been cordial,” she said. “We’ve seen some improvements.
Trustee Tony Grilo asked why the village shouldn’t follow its existing procedure. Placing a lien on a property tends to get an owner’s attention. Prioritizing violations and pursuing them more aggressively would send a message to other property owners, he said.
Resident Jim Richardson wasn’t in favor of change.
“Let’s follow the law. Get on it . . . You ain’t gonna dilly dally around with them. I don’t care if it costs $800 to take them to court,” he said.
Evans noted that any changes to the enforcement process would have to be reviewed by the village attorney before the board could take action.
For now, the village will continue to follow its existing process.
In other business, the board approved the levy of 2019 property taxes, payable in 2020. The amount to be levied is $95,000, the same as last year.
The levy is distributed into three funds. The general fund gets $85,800. Of that amount, $50,300 goes to the administration department, $21,550 to the police department and $13,950 to the street department. The Water Works Fund gets $7,900 and the Sewer Fund $1,300.
Grilo reported that a zoning committee meeting may be scheduled soon to review an annexation request from Overland Development Group of land on the northeast corner of Rte. 45 and the Flatville slab. The request will move to the committee once the results of engineering studies of the water and sewer extensions have been submitted and the request reviewed by the village attorney.
A neighborhood dispute spilled over into the meeting.
Sharon Beth said she and her husband added about six inches of soil to the drainage ditch on an easement bordering their home on Church Street because they had difficulty mowing the ditch. They had checked with the village before doing so, she said, and were told the village “wouldn’t do anything about it” if they filled the ditch. Then neighbor Russell Overholt complained that stormwater was backing up onto his property. Beth said she was unhappy that she has been told the dirt must be dug out or a drainage tile installed.
“You should never have been allowed to fill that in. That’s the village’s mistake to have done that in the first place,” Evans said.
Grilo said he and Trustee Trent Sage had observed the properties after a recent hard rain and spoken with Evans about the problem. Grilo suggested taking measurements of the slope to help determine the best long term solution.
“I offer that we (the village) dig the ditch if it comes to that,” Grilo said.
In a written report, Police Chief Mike Martinez noted that officers had issued two citations and three written warnings for moving violations. Of 51 calls for service in October, 24 were handled by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and 27 by the Thomasboro Police Department. Also, the department conducted an intruder drill at Thomasboro Grade School.