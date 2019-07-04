RANTOUL — During July, Rantoul Public Library will reach for the sky with events focused on space in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the moon.
Through July 19, people are eligible to enter a raffle to win a telescope and star finder. The drawing for the prizes will be held July 20, after the showing of the “First Man” movie. Entrants do not need to be present to win. Proceeds go to the library’s fund.
Beginning at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, a moon watch will be held at the library.
A telescope will be set up for the public to view the moon. People are also welcome to bring their own telescope or binoculars.
Samantha Thrush from the University of Illinois Department of Astronomy will give a talk on the solar system and expoplanets at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
The event will be family-friendly that is of interest to young people as well as to adults.
A free movie “Fly Me to the Moon” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
The movie is rated G. Free popcorn will be available. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by someone 13 or older.
The same day, a traveling space suit show will be presented at 6:30 p.m.
David Leake, retired from the William Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College, will present the show, which includes a demonstration of a simulated NASA space suit. The show is suitable for all ages.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, David Carroll of CU Aerospace will speak about what CU Aerospace is and does, the history of spaceflight and how the industry is changing now that private industries are getting involved.
Patrons are invited to bring their lunches to the library.
The movie “First Man” will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
The movie is a look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the moon July 20, 1969.
The movie is rated G, and free popcorn will be available. Children under age 8 must be accompanied by someone 13 or older.