Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.