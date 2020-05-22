RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will begin offering limited curbside service Monday, June 1.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
People will be able to request materials from Rantoul Public Library only. The library will not be receiving materials from other libraries at this time.
To request materials, the public can place a hold online or call the library at 217-893-3955. If nobody answers the phone, leave a message with name and number so a staff member can call you back.
A staff member will contact you when your item is ready to set up an appointment for no contact curbside pick up.
Library Director Holly Thompson said the library is asking people to continue keeping library materials which they already have checked out at home. The bookdrop is still locked. Item due dates are being extended. No overdue fines are being accrued during this time.
Puzzle giveaway
The library will be doing a puzzle giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9.
Each person can receive up to four puzzles. This will be done as a curbside activity. The public should wear a face covering and wait in the library parking lot until someone from the library assists them.
This is a puzzle giveaway, not a puzzle exchange. Do not bring any puzzles; the library will not be accepting them at this time.