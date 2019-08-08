Larson selected to fill vacant RTHS board seat

RANTOUL — Former Rantoul Township High School board member Jeremy Larson has been selected to again serve on the board.
Larson was selected Monday evening following interviews with two candidates to fill the seat left vacant following the resignation of longtime board member Doug Jordahl in July.
Larson served four years on the board following his election in April 2015 but did not receive enough votes for re-election in the April 2019 voting when Monica Hall, Roger Quinlan and Janet Brotherton were tapped by voters.
A statement from the board said board members had a “very thoughtful and lengthy deliberation” on the two individuals interviewed, and the majority felt Larson should be appointed.
Said board President Ann Reale: “Jeremy meets the qualifications and has demonstrated the willingness to accept the duties of the board. Jeremy brings a clear understanding of the demands and expectations of being a board member along with a constructive attitude toward the challenge. “
Larson will serve from Aug. 5, 2019, to April 2021.