RANTOUL — The land bank that the village of Rantoul helped to establish is growing.
Ken Turner, grants manager/HUD administrator for the village of Rantoul, said the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which Rantoul founded with Vermilion County, is adding members.
“We started out with Rantoul being its own entity and Vermilion County having its own land bank,” Turner said. “Since then we’ve combined the land banks (to form the land bank authority).
“Since then, St. Joseph has joined, Champaign County has joined, and there is some interest from Piatt County and Iroquois County. We also have Decatur on board, although we have not formally approved them. They were part of the last grant application.”
Turner said last month, the landbank authority hired its first executive director — Mike Davis of Urbana. He said Davis has an extensive background in real estate development. Turner said Davis will be giving a presentation at the Dec. 10 village board meeting.
Mayor Chuck Smith said he believes the “land bank is going to definitely be an asset to everyone that partipates. It’s a nice way to help projects in all our communities grow.”
A land bank is a nonprofit entity that is established to assemble, temporarily manage and dispose of vacant land to stabilize neighborhoods and encourage re-use or redevelopment of urban property.
