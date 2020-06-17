FISHER — There will be no fireworks in Fisher this July.
The village board directed Village Administer Jeremy Reale to contact Jamaica Pyrotechnics, the village fireworks contractor, about the possibility of tentatively rescheduling the fireworks display for Labor Day weekend.
City attorney Marc Miller reported to the board that the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association, which provides property and liability coverage for the village, has indicated that it will not cover any claims arising from large gatherings permitted on village-owned property in defiance of the governor’s executive orders, including the Restore Illinois plan. Although it is anticipated this region will move to Phase 4 by the end of June, the maximum gathering size permitted at that time will be 50.
The board will also not open the playground equipment and basketball courts because of the same liability concerns. Mayor Mike Bayler noted the board had received requests from some in the community to reopen those areas. The playground equipment will probably be allowed to reopen when the area moves to Phase 4 June 26.
Also the board approved the intergovernmental agreement with Champaign County for animal impound services beginning July 1. The annual fee assessed to the village per the agreement will be 97 cents per capita, with annual consumer price index increases, capped at a maximum of 5 percent each year thereafter. Based on the official population of 1,881 from the most recent completed census, the annual fee amount for the current fiscal year will be $1,824. Last year the village paid $1,787. The village does not contract with the county for animal control services.
The board accepted the Illiana Construction bid of $34,653 for the annual motor fuel tax oil-and-chip program. Illiana, as usual, was the sole bidder.
The board agreed to pay Chandler Concrete & Excavation $16,500 to remove a 90-foot-long section of concrete from the center of West Sangamon Street to the south gutter, 15 feet wide. Chandler proposes to then lay a 4-inch rock base and replace what he removes with a 6-inch concrete street surface.
A resident reported a hole had developed in the road. It was determined there is a void underneath a portion of the concrete road where the underlying dirt has washed out. The section in question is along the southern edge of the street in front of 505 W. Sangamon.
The board agreed the village will waive its jurisdiction over the subdivision of land outside the village limits and allow it to proceed through the county zoning processes. The Gillespie family owns a number of contiguous tracts south of the village along the Sangamon River. The family would like to divide the southernmost tract into three separate tracts.
Tract 1, 36.5 acres, would remain as tillable ground, and a few farm buildings will remain on this tract. Tract 2, about 19 acres, has an existing house, outbuildings, pond and a gravel access road in relatively good shape. Tract 3, 19 acres, is non-tillable ground.
Following this division, there would be 5 acres of the original tract remaining, which would be combined with another existing 26-acre tract.
The board learned Donohue and Associates will have task orders for preliminary engineering on drainage projects for the board’s approval in July. These problem areas include the 300 block of North First Street and the area off of First and Fairfield between the Premier Cooperative and Hlavna properties. It is proposed that drainage improvements in these areas be incorporated with the planned street improvement project for North First next year.
Another area is the 100 block of Ashlyn Drive in Heritage Estates IV.