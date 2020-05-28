FISHER — Forty-two years. That’s how long Janice Kuhns has been employed at Fisher Grade School.
“She is retiring this year and will be greatly missed at the school,” Principal Jim Moxley said.
Kuhns was one of the first teacher aides to begin at FGS in 1978. She spent many years in the kindergarten classrooms but has spent time in many different roles in the school, including more recently, special education classrooms.
Kuhns also held the role of cheerleading coach at one time and is a member of the social committee at the school.
“The thing I will miss most about FGS is my friendships I have made over the years,” Kuhns said. “Also, learning new things every day from my peers and the students.”
In her retirement, Kuhns plans to spend lots of time with her grandkids and will continue to visit FGS, as her granddaughter is starting kindergarten this year.
“Fisher Grade School thanks Janice for all of her hard work and dedication to the students and school throughout her years,” Moxley said.