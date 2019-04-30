Kramers to perform at Thomasboro church

THOMASBORO — The Kramers will perform in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Peace Lutheran Church, 200 W. Arnold, Thomasboro.
This is an unticketed event, but an offering will be accepted. Concessions will be available.
The Kramers have performed on the main stage at the National Quartet Convention and at the Gaither Fall Festival. They host the RiverLife Gospel Music Cruises aboard the Spirit of Peoria riverboat.
Rachel West Kramer has sung at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush in attendance.
She recently sang the national anthem at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s spring dinner, where President Trump was the keynote speaker.