RANTOUL — Dominique Kisantear of Rantoul has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School is a son of Junior Kisantear and Melinda and Joshua Tyus.
He ranks 16th in his class of 169 students with a grade point average of 5.229.
At RTHS he has been involved in indoor track, baseball, student council, powerlifting, wrestling, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and cross country.
He has been enrolled in honors algebra, honors biology, won a 5.0 GPA award, history award, honors English, honors U.S. history, honors chemistry, honors geometry, honors pre-calculus, speech award, tech education award, science award and honors physics.
He has helped with Fellowship of Christian Athletes Christmas dinner, mentoring and National Honor Society service.
Kisantear has worked in pool concessions, rec umpiring and lifeguarding.
He plans to enroll in the NROTC program and go through officer school for the U.S. Marine Corps.