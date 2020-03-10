Kids Foundation expanding program offering of free services for children's rec program

RANTOUL — Children in The Kids Foundation of Rantoul will now be able to participate in three activities offered by Rantoul Recreation Department at no charge to the participant.
Foundation President Al Vogelsang said the group previously offered two activities and has increased it to generate more participation. Activities can range from a youth center membership to youth baseball/softball, karate, summer camp, soccer, swimming lessons, basketball and more.
The foundation was founded in 1992 by Bob Kidd after he saw a youngster standing outside the fence at the swimming pool, looking longingly inside but didn’t have the money to go in.
Participation is based on income. Those interested should go to Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave., which screens the applicants, whose families are required to bring proof of income, proof of address and a medical card or social security card. CSC will issue a voucher for three activities that can be taken to the Rec Department to sign up for the activities they want.
The program is for all K-8 students living in the Rantoul Township High School district.
Vogelsang said participation has been down the past few years. The foundation board is not sure why. “I know the economy is strong” and more people might be able to afford the programs without help, he said. “There are many people who have come into the community who might not know about it.”
He said the foundation publicizes the program as much as possible, including with flyers at CSC as well as at the schools.
Also new this year: The foundation will sponsor a community swim night at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center. A t-ball camp will also be held.
Since its founding, the Kids Foundation has served more than 8,800 youth in more than $18,000 activities at a savings to participants of more than $300,000.
For questions, call 217-893-5700.
Other members of the foundation board are Treasurer Mike Fox, Secretary Matt Mayer and members Jeff McKaufsky and Chad Smith.