Keith C. Kesler, 95, of rural Urbana died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kesler was born Jan. 13, 1925, in rural Dewey, a son of Roy and Helen Kesler.
His twin brother, Kenneth, and sister, Francis, survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joan and Marvel; and two brothers, Clyde and Delmar.
Mr. Kesler married Evelyn Burley Jan. 25, 1948. She preceded him in death.
They resided on Mrs. Kesler’s family’s centennial farm, where they raised three boys, Stephen (Becky), Michael (Vicki) and Scott (Joyce).
They had the entire family together for a Thanksgiving picture that he proudly displayed by his favorite chair at the farm and then later in his room at Country Health Care Rehab.
Mr. Kesler called himself first and foremost a farmer. He was named Farm Leader of the Year by The News-Gazette in 1980 and was selected as an Illinois Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer Magazine in 1995. His love of agriculture extended to the county and state fairs of Illinois where he was active for his entire adult life.
He received many awards for his service. The Illinois Department of Agriculture presented him a gold pin in the shape of Illinois imprinted with the name “Mr. Fair,” designating him Mr. Fair of Illinois. In 2001, Illinois Gov. George H. Ryan proclaimed July 25, 2001, as “Keith Kesler Day” in Illinois. The Champaign County Fair also dedicated Exhibit Hall as Kesler Hall for his more than 50 years of service to the fair.
Mr. Kesler also served with many county and state organizations. He served as president of the Stanton Center school board and in 1975 received an alumni award from 4-H. He had also been an usher at the First United Methodist Church of Champaign for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed having his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spend many hours at the farm, where they rode the variety of little tractors and trucks that he fabricated himself in his farm workshop.
Memorials may be made to Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, or First United Methodist Church of Champaign, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820.