RANTOUL — This isn’t the way Julie Kavanaugh wanted her career in education to end. The coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order made saying “good bye” difficult.
“It was hard not being able to have a connection, (students) not being here,” she said of the last half of the second semester. “I’ve sent a lot of emails out to kids, phone calls, but it wasn’t the same.
“There wasn’t that closure that I really wanted — the last awards night, the last graduation that I’ll go through. That was hard.”
Making things a little better was a parade arranged by staff at Rantoul Township High School for Kavanaugh and co-worker Patty Early.
“There were so many cars and teachers and administrators that went by the front of the school and honked,” Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh, who is 57, is retiring as counselor, having spent 26 of those years at RTHS — 34 years in education total. Previously, she was at Armstrong Township High School after starting at Cissna Park.
Giving Kavanaugh an even deeper attachment to RTHS is that she is a native of Rantoul. She was born at Burnham City Hospital in Urbana and graduated from Blue Mound High School and then Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling.
Kavanaugh held the job formerly known as guidance counselor — later shortened to counselor. Same job, just a different title.
Whatever the name, she enjoyed it.
“I love working with teenagers, Kavanaugh said, “helping them through high school whatever way that I can, whether it be dealing with personal problems or planning where they want to go to college, helping them find a summer job, helping with whatever they need.”
She called the job “fun, yet challenging.”
She got attached to many of the students.
Kavanaugh started at RTHS in 1994 and has seen her share of changes.
“We used to do schedules by hand, and we would have a paper copy of each kid’s schedule,” she remembers. “Now we use Skyward, and it’s all computerized, and everything’s right at your fingertips, where it used to be mimeographed.
“Technology has definitely improved things. It’s easier some times to get hold of parents through email. And they’ve got cell phones. It’s definitely made communication easier.”
She’s seen her share of trends in education. There’s an educational change, it seems, about every five years, she said, “then something else comes along and you have to change and adapt with it.”
One of those changes was No Child Left Behind, under which every child, it was hoped, would meet a testing standard.
“Everything was based on test scores, ... so the emphasis was getting the kids ready for the tests,” she said.
That has gone the way of the dinosaur, and the emphasis now is toward standards-based learning, which is a based on state guidelines and offers more individualized instruction.
“If a student meets a standard of what they’re being taught, they can move onto the next level,” she said.
Most of the changes, she said, have been for the better.
Kavanaugh loved her job.
“It has been wonderful. It really has. I have met so many great students, wonderful students, co-workers, administrators. It’s just been amazing all around.
“I look back on my 34 years, and I just look back very fondly and think about all the wonderful people I have worked with and met and all the kids that have touched my life, and I’m just very happy that I’ve chosen this path.”
Kavanaugh, whose last day on the job is June 15, is “kind of wide open” as to what she will do post-retirement.
She enjoys traveling “a lot,” so she figures to visit her son Brad and daughter-in-law Stephanie, who are moving to Seattle.
Daughter Kelly recently got a job as sixth-grade teacher at Ludlow Grade School.
Kavanaugh’s parents, Joe and Barb Bonham, who like Kavanaugh live in Rantoul, “have been a great support,” she said. Her grandmother, Carolyn Clark, who is 96, also lives in town.