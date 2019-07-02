Just a pile of twisted metal: Last of the airplanes being removed

RANTOUL — Operations have certainly changed regarding the demolition and salvaging of the remaining aircraft that once graced the Chanute Air Museum grounds.
The loose atmosphere that was present when former salvage operator Ken Morrison of Whiting, Ind., was doing the work has been replaced by a more militaristic approach.
Visitors are not allowed on site as a safety precaution. An Air Force security officer, complete with a police dog, is also present.
And questions are met with a stonewall response. The Missouri contractor who was hired by the Air Force to demolish and remove the remainder of the planes referred all questions to Corky Vericker, operations manager at Rantoul National Aviation Center. The contractor even refused to give his name.
“The reason security is tighter is because of the other (salvage operator),” Vericker said of Morrison.
A C-133 was the only remaining intact plane to be dismantled and removed from the scene. Vericker said that work went quickly.
“It didn’t take him long,” Vericker said. “When you’ve got the right equipment, it don’t take long.”
He said the Missouri operator has taken out “five or six loads already.”
And when the loads are hauled away, a government employee has to be with the operator.
“He goes with him to a scales and gets an empty weight ticket and goes with him when it’s loaded and ready to go,” Vericker said.
In addition to the C-133, remnants of eight other planes that had already been dismantled by Morrison will be removed.
Morrison faced trouble from the start when he began dismantling the planes last year. His operation caused several fires, including one that destroyed one plane. He was then ordered to stop his operation by the village of Rantoul because of so many fire calls.
Then, after he was allowed to resume, Whiting allegedly sold two ejector seats from an F-105 fighter plane to an individual who came to the site. That led to charges against Whiting of money laundering and theft.
The Missouri operator is also expected to dismantle the missile near the former west entrance to Chanute Air Force Base.