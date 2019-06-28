URBANA — Monday, July 1, is the due date for payment of the first installment of 2018 real estate taxes.
A July 1 postmark will be accepted as on time.
The treasurer’s office will extend office hours from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., including the noon hour, on July 1 for those who wish to pay in person.
A 24-hour payment drop box is located in the south circle drive of the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana (under the flagpole).
Late payments will be charged 1.5 percent per month, or any portion of a month, as required by Illinois law.