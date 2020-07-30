CHAMPAIGN — East Central Illinois workNet will host a job fair in Champaign for area residents interested in beginning a career with the new Costco store opening in Champaign this fall.
The job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 206 W. Anthony Drive in Champaign. East Central Illinois workNet is a program of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
Representatives from Costco will be present at the job fair and seeking candidates to fill all positions, including tire installers, meat cutters, bakers, forklift drivers, pharmacy technicians, and more.
Workforce development staff from East Central Illinois workNet will also be providing information on how to access paid training while still working or laid off and collecting unemployment benefits. Funds are currently available for eligible applicants who want to further their career or education.
“Not only will this unique job fair help people learn about jobs that are available at the new Costco store in Champaign, it will help them learn how to get help paying for the training they need,” said Tyisha Jones, a case manager for East Central Illinois workNet. “It’s a chance to discover new opportunities and advance their careers.”
People who attend the Costco job fair will be able to receive information on available employment opportunities at the store and fill out applications. East Central Illinois workNet staff will also provide information about job training and placement services that are available.
Those wanting more information may call East Central Illinois workNet at 217-531-8282.
Costco is a membership warehouse club with hundreds of locations located in eight countries. It provides a wide selection of merchandise, as well as specialty departments and exclusive member services.
East Central Illinois workNet assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for low-income, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt counties. Based at the Illinois workNet Center in Champaign, the program is focused on helping meet the needs of businesses, job seekers, and those who want to further their careers.