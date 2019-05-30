Hardin and Helen James are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the No. 10 Church of Christ, 27019 N. 470 East Road, Potomac.
They request no gifts.
Hardin James and the former Helen Holt were married June 5, 1949, at No. 10 Church of Christ.
They have four children, Tom (the late Della) James of Mt. Horeb, Wisc., Rick James of rural Potomac, Mark (Kathy) James of Austin, Texas, and Melody (Ron) Domanico of Atlanta, Ga.; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a seventh great-grandchild on the way.
They farmed all of their married lives on the family farm until they retired in 1992.