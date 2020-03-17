James “Paul” Lafary, 102, of Paxton, formerly of Rantoul, died at 3:24 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Accolade of Paxton Senior Living.
Mr. Lafary was born Oct. 5, 1917, in Fulton County, Ellisville, a son of Earl and Nellie Baughman Lafary. He married Alberta W. Whisman June 21, 1941, in Kohoka, Mo. She preceded him in death April 21, 2017.
He is survived by one son, David Lafary of Paxton; a son-in-law, Marvin Bunde of Hillsboro, Tenn; three grandchildren, Matthew and Kevin Lafary and Lynetta Bunde; and one brother, Ted Lafary of Jefferson City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Danny Lafary; daughter, Ruth Ann Bunde; grandson, Matthew Bunde; two great-grandsons; two sisters and one brother.
Mr. Lafary attended a rural school in Fulton County and graduated from Ellisville High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps. He was in a Mobile Teaching Unit at Chanute Air Force Base 1942-45 and retired from civil service in 1977. He and his family moved to Rantoul in 1955 and to Paxton in 1961.
He enjoyed gardening and polishing and sawing rocks.
