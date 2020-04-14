It's not the material; it's the message

RANTOUL — Sometimes the best ideas come during the worst of times. That is how Rantoul native Brian Benz got his idea to give out crosses for people to decorate and put in their front yard.
“People are really fighting off depression right now. They are isolated and having a hard time,” Benz said. “This gift is a reminder of who is in charge. Also, it shows our faith doesn’t need to be attacked.”
Benz got the idea from his sister, who lives in Kentucky. Benz said she sent him a Facebook page of people with crosses in front yards, and he thought it was a great idea.
Benz said that the public has been receptive to the idea.
“My family has been very blessed. We were going to give these away, but now I have people wanting to donate money. That is not necessary, but people feel pushed to do so,” Benz said.
The crosses mean a lot to Benz because his family has been hit by the hard times as well.
“I have a large family, and this has been tough on all of us. All the kids are home along with my wife and I,” Benz said. “It is tough, and we have slipped into depressing thoughts, too. We have all these fears, and this is a way to have faith over fear, which is the original message of this idea.”
Benz said he has made quick work in getting the crosses out to the public.
“I started Monday, and so far as of Wednesday afternoon I have done 165 crosses,” Benz said last week.
Each cross is made of simple 2 by 4 pieces of plywood and takes Benz about five minutes to make.
Benz said this is something he wants spread all over the country by everyone.
“This isn’t a Brian Benz ministry, so I want people to do this for their neighbor and spread this,” Benz said. “I want to let people know they can make a cross out of anything. It isn’t the material you make it out of; it is the message.”
Benz said he has seen people making crosses out of sticks and pipes.
You can see photos and get updates on the Facebook group Benz created. The group is open to the public and named “Faith over fear crosses. Rantoul Illinois and surrounding area.”
If you do not have Facebook you can contact benz at brianbenz1@gmail.com