NORMAL — Friday was a day off to watch volleyball for students at Flatville’s Prairieview-Ogden Junior High.
The 51 seventh- and eighth-graders and five teachers watched St. Joseph-Ogden’s volleyball team compete in the IHSA Final Four at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal. The Spartans Friday lost to Breese Mater Dei 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 but earned third-place honors by defeating Rockford Lutheran on Saturday, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23.
PVO Superintendent Vic White said the student activity fund was used to pay for the students, all of whom attended.
“First of all we wanted to support the SJO high school volleyball team and their coaches for their wonderful accomplishment/season,” White said. “Secondly, we wanted to show our students if you work hard, it could be you on a successful team in the junior high and/or high school.”
White said he is also a strong believer in the statement, “success breeds success.”