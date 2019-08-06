POTOMAC — Forty-two children “screamed for ice cream” at a recent Potomac Public Library event.
The youngsters were invited to make their own ice cream in a bag, and the response was overwhelming. The extremely hot weather may have contributed to such a turnout.
— The book club has chosen “A Few Red Drops: The Chicago Race Riot of 1919” by Claire Hartfield to discuss at its next meeting, which will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
On a hot day in July 1919, five black youths went swimming in Lake Michigan, unintentionally floating close to the “white’ beach. An angry white man began throwing stones at the boys, striking and killing one. Racial conflict on the beach erupted into days of urban violence that shook the city of Chicago to its foundations.
The discussion will take place at the Potomac Public Library, and the public is invited.
— Armstrong-Ellis Grade School will hold its registration for the 2019-20 school year from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 19.
— Potomac Grade School has hired two teachers for the new school year. The new second-grade teacher will be Missy Buhr, who lives near Gifford with her husband, Andy, and two children, Max and Annie. This will be her 10th year teaching, and her fifth year in second grade.
When not in the classroom, she enjoys traveling, reading and seeking adventures with her family.
Teaching third grade will be Meghan Rogers, who grew up and attended Armstrong-Ellis Grade School and Armstrong Township High School. She is newly wed to her high school sweetheart, Wade, who also a teacher and resides in Gifford.
She joins Potomac Grade School to begin her second year of teaching, and is excited to team up with some familiar faces and inspire the students in the community.
— There will be a Kick Off to Kindergarten event at Potomac Grade School for those students entering kindergarten from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. The children will have a chance to meet their teacher, Mrs. McCarty, and fellow students. Please bring class supplies that night to help with the first-day transition.
— The Potomac American Legion will hold a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Legion building.
— The last day of the Kindergarten Readiness and Summer Reading programs will be Tuesday, Aug. 13. Kindergarten Readiness will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and Summer Reading at 1:30 p.m.
— The Potomac history group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the library. The topic will be the “Mary A. Judy Industrial School for Girls,” which was located north of Potomac.
David Judy, who lives at the location, and whose family is connected to the school, will be the special guest.
— Potomac Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 15.
— Thought for the week: “Any kid will run an errand for you if you ask at bedtime.”- Red Skelton
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com