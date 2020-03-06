Ingold stepping down as Fisher girls basketball coach, assistant football coach

FISHER — Ken Ingold has been on the Fisher sidelines for either boys or girls basketball since 1984. That is now going to change starting next season.
Infold a graduate of Fisher high school is stepping down from his role as head girls basketball coach to become the Fisher Junior High athletic director.
Ingold said the time just felt right.
“I talked with my wife, and we came to the agreement that it will be good for me,” Ingold said. “I think at my age it is time to stop riding on the bus all the time and turn the reigns over to someone else.”
He recorded 182 wins as a head coach.
Ingold said he had very fond memories from this past season.
“Some of the fun memories came from this year when we cornered the Heart of Illinois traveling trophy when we beat Dee-Mack,” Ingold said. “The greatest memories from basketball came from the relationships I had and continue to have with the players and coaches.”
Ingold told his team of his decision right before a practice as they were preparing for the regional.
“It was really difficult to tell the girls I wasn’t coming back,” Ingold said. “I was tearing up when I told them, and it was really tough.”
Ingold will also be stepping down from his assistant role with the football team. Ingold said the plan was always to step down after this year.
“This senior class, I coached as the JV coach, and I wanted to finish their time here out as an assistant coach with the varsity team,” Ingold said.
The fondest moment Ingold had with the football team came two years ago.
“The 2018 football season when we won that home playoff game against Cumberland the first time was awesome,” Ingold said.
The team also had some memorable moments this season.
“This year we won games in the last seconds and the camaraderie with those guys and with the players and coaches was awesome,” Ingold said.
Ingold will continue to coach the softball team this season and plans to coach again for the foreseeable future.
“I am anxious for this new part of my life. My plan is to continue coaching softball. I don’t think the AD responsibilities will get in the way,” Ingold said.
