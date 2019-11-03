RANTOUL — An informational meeting will be held prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 12, regular meeting of the Rantoul Village Board regarding the Safe Routes to School project at Northview Elementary.
The meeting will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the meeting room at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.
It will give the public a chance to comment on the project.
Information and questions will be answered regarding the infrastructure improvement project.
Among the items of interest may be impacted areas, project phases, traffic impacts and the project timeline.