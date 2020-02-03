RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an armed robbery in Rantoul.
A male entered the Verizon store at 322 E. Champaign Ave., Rantoul, about 11:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, displayed a handgun and directed an employee to the storage room. The man forced the employee to open the safe and place the contents into a bag.
The suspect fled the business on foot with numerous iPhones, iPads and Samsung Galaxy phones.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a blue jacket with a hood up and a scarf over his face, and dark-colored pants. He was last seen walking east in the alley behind the business.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying the robber, whose image was captured on video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Mickell sought
Crime Stoppers is also seeking the whereabouts of Allen P. Mickell, 26, whose last known address was 1033 Englewood Drive, Rantoul.
He is a black male, 26 years old, 5-8, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Mickell is wanted on two counts of failure to appear for theft and one failure to appear for theft (more than $500). Bond on the first two charges is $5,000, and on the third is $50,000.
Tipsters are 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service — not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.