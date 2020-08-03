RURAL PENFIELD — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft.
Between 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, and 6:23 a.m. Monday, July 20, someone entered the Middle Fork Forest Preserve in rural Penfield, Illinois and stole a 7-foot-by 12-foot enclosed trailer containing thousands of dollars weorth of construction equipment.
The enclosed trailer was described as white with large DUCE Construction decals on the sides. The trailer had a sheet metal patch on the nose of the trailer. The Illinois license plate affixed to the trailer is trailer plate, 1000414TB. The value of the trailer is estimated to be about $6,000. The trailer contained miscellaneous construction tools valued at more than $15,000.
If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.