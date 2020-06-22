RANTOUL — Rantoul police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a report of shots fired in the village early Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Abrams Drive at 12:25 a.m. June 21 for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they located an occupied home that had been struck by gunfire.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said spent shell casings were recovered outside the home, and multiple fired projectiles were recovered inside.
There were no reported injuries to the occupants, who included a mother and her three daughters. A witness reported seeing a teenage male running from the area immediately after the shots.
Sullivan said detectives continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Rantoul police detectives. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.