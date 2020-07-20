RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public regarding an armed robbery in Rantoul.
Two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, robbed the Rantoul Dollar General store Saturday, July 4. An employee gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, and the suspects fled. They were last seen running north from the business.
Police were notified about 6:18 p.m.
The suspects were described as Black males, between 5-9 to 6 feet tall with a thin to medium build. Both wore brown hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up and pulled tight around their faces, white surgical-type masks and gloves.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.