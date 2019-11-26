RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the person who stole a car from Rantoul and later got in a crash last week.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, about 2:36 p.m., a 2012 Ford Edge was stolen from the 800 block of North Maplewood Drive, where it was left running in a driveway with no one in it.
The car was recovered the next day in Champaign after being involved in a hit-and-run collision.
Police need help finding the person or people who took the car or got in the hit-and-run.
They also remind residents to not leave their vehicles unattended while they are warming up.
Investigators ask if you have information on the car theft or crash, that you contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.