MONTICELLO, Ind. — Apex Parks Group, the company that owns the now-closed Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
APG issued a statement posted April 8 on its website stating it has entered into a “stalking-horse purchase agreement” with its lenders to sell off all the company’s assets and operations.
A stalking-horse bid is an initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company. The bankrupt company will choose an entity from a pool of bidders who will make the first bid on the firm’s remaining assets. The stalking horse sets the low-end bidding bar so that other bidders cannot underbid the purchase price.
The term “stalking horse” originates from a hunter trying to conceal himself behind either a real or fake horse.
“The actions we are taking … will help better position the company for the future and enable us to continue serving our guests, team members and other business partners in the years ahead,” John Fitzgerald, Apex CEO, stated. “Apex has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including increased industry competition and consolidation, extensive operational expenditures and the seasonal nature of the business.”
Fitzgerald said that to address the challenges, APG had implemented “numerous operational initiatives” to increase its profitability, but did not explain what those initiative were.
“However, despite these efforts and the hard work of our team members, continuing market headwinds and operational challenges have prevented us from meaningfully improving financial performance,” he said.
Fitzgerald said the Chapter 11 process will not affect the operations of Apex’s 10 family entertainment facilities and two water parks in California, Florida and New Jersey, but makes no mention of Indiana Beach. All parks are now closed due to the nationwide COVID-19 health emergency.
APG abruptly announced Feb. 18 that it was closing the 94-year-old Indiana Beach due to financial reasons. Ever since, state and local officials have been working toward helping Apex find a potential buyer for the park.
Less than a month later, the White County Commission and White County Council passed a resolution to offer up to $3 million in incentives for any potential buyer of Indiana Beach.
The money will come from the county’s Wind Farm Economic Development Fund, which was established several years ago into which payments from wind companies are deposited for essentially rendering a large swath of the county its wind farms inhabit — from Brookston and Chalmers to Wolcott and Reynolds — useless for any other kind of economic development and job creation.
On March 31, the commission and council, with the help of attorneys, established a revolving fund into which the $3 million will be shifted — a move that was required according to Indiana law.
County Auditor Gayle Rogers told the Herald Journal several weeks ago the WFEDF contained a little more than $4 million.
According to court filings, Apex Parks Group has estimated assets of between $50 million and $100 million.
The company filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.