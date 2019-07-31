FISHER – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced pavement maintenance on Illinois 47 between U.S. 136 and the Ford County line will begin Thursday, Aug. 1.
The work will require intermittent lane closures, which are expected to last through the end of August.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 5 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.