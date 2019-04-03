GIFFORD — Organizers of last year’s Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser held at Gordyville USA featuring Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood were so pleased with the results, they are holding it there again.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.
A special guest will be South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin.
Other Illini coaches and athletic director Josh Whitman will also be on hand.
Stacey Huls, a committee member organizing the event, said 650 people attended last year’s Kickin’ Cancer dinner and auction. This year’s goal is 750 people.
“It was very successful,” Huls said. “People liked the location. We have a really good caterer doing the event again this year.”
Along with the price of a ticket, those present will have an opportunity to get photos with the coaches, there will be a silent auction and a live auction, a cash bar will be available and “various other activities during the evening,”
Huls said, adding a few surprise guests will also be present.
Gordyville is donating space for the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.coachesvscancerillinois.com