IHSA sports will occur during the 2020-21 school year, the organization's Board of Directors has announced, though in a significantly altered format that includes football, volleyball and boys' soccer being moved from fall to spring and the creation of a "summer" season.
An IHSA press release Wednesday afternoon, following a board meeting that began earlier in the day, outlined how the IHSA will operate its activities calendar amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The following sports will take place in fall, between Aug. 10 and Oct. 17: boys' and girls' golf, boys' and girls' cross-country, girls' tennis and girls' swimming and diving.
The following sports will be held in the winter, between Nov. 16 and Feb. 13: Boys' and girls' basketball, wrestling and boys' swimming and diving.
The following sports will happen in the spring, between Feb. 15 and May 1: Football, volleyball, boys' soccer.
And the following sports will play out in the summer, between May 3 and June 26: Baseball, softball, boys' and girls' track and field, girls' soccer and boys' tennis.
The announcement comes about three hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he was imposing restrictions upon youth and adult recreational sports, including IHSA activities, in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases.