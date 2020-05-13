Rantoul Township High School seniors have been asked to write about what this final semester of their school year has been like.
Jonathon Gossett
Living during this historical and tragic pandemic that has affected the entire world has been really hard on me, as I’m sure it has on everyone in their own ways.
I miss seeing my friends, running at track meets and taking part in many other school activities that were planned for the year.
These include the NHS-hosted Senior Olympics and other senior activities like going around the grade schools, the picnic and so on.
During this time I have been keeping myself busy with a full-time job at Domino’s as a delivery driver. The job not only provides money, but has also been a coping mechanism (distraction) for what has been going on.
I miss watching sports on TV (and in person), lifting at the Forum, going to the movies, eating out at restaurants, hanging with friends and many other things that I’ve realized I’ve taken a bit for granted when it was available.
I think, in a way, COVID-19 has made us all realize how grateful we are with the opportunities we have.
Peyton Huls
Going through this pandemic is tough for everyone, and it’s definitely difficult for all of us seniors missing out on the most looked-forward-to events of high school.
Although it is a bummer, we all know it is much more important to focus on keeping everyone safe and healthy. During this time I am trying to keep a positive mindset and focus on the benefits of this situation. It is not healthy for us to waste our time thinking of all the things we are missing out on right now.
I will be attending college in the fall, and because of this pandemic I am getting to spend so much time with my family that I otherwise would not be able to do. I also see this time to take a break from our fast-paced lifestyles, slow down and have more time to just relax.
One of the things I miss the most is having a normal daily routine and having things to do. I also miss seeing all the friendly faces at school and always having people to talk to.
I miss seeing my teachers and RTHS staff. This whole situation escalated so abruptly, none of us got a proper goodbye. And of course I am upset that I will not have a normal graduation, get to walk through the halls of my grade school in my cap and gown or attend my senior prom, but I know I will have bigger and better opportunities in my future.
It’s so easy to dwell on everything we don’t get to do right now, but to all of the seniors, graduating high school is just the beginning of everything we will achieve in life.