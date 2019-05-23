Shanna Hortin is the new facilitator for Prairieland Creating Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the school districts of Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The CEO facilitator creates a learning environment where students are encouraged to explore, discover and experience learning through real-world activities.
The CEO program offers its students a chance to experience the real world and develop life skills through networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, business men and women and community leaders.
Students in the program meet from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, during the school year. The facilitator’s position is a part-time one. Ninety minutes of each school day is spent with the students, and any remaining time is used for arranging business visits, guest speakers, calling on business and community leaders, etc.
Prairieland CEO and the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship partner to establish and support excellent CEO programs. The Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship is an investment in the future that provides training, materials, content, mentoring and support for CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) programs across the nation.
A Fisher resident, Hortin is an active member of the Fisher small business community. She and her husband, Mark, own OneSource Credit, an agriculture credit consulting business, and have a small family farm operation. Shanna is also program coordinator for the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation, a position she will continue in addition to her role as facilitator for Prairieland CEO.
As program coordinator for the CCFB Foundation, Hortin works with Farm Bureau members, donors and the county business community, and is responsible for fundraising and program development for the foundation’s scholarship and Ag in the Classroom programs. Hortin’s prior professional experience includes more than 10 years working in agriculture real estate sales and marketing, and five years in the grain industry in accounting and grain marketing for both private and large corporate grain companies.
Hortin is a past 4-H leader, active member of the Fisher Area Business Association and enjoys being a regular volunteer in her local community and schools.