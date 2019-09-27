RANTOUL — Wrestlers in Rantoul won’t be homeless this fall. A location has been found where they can practice.
Assistant Rec Director Andy Graham said the club wrestlers and high school wrestlers will practice at Forum Fitness Center — at least for the time being. A more-permanent site is also being considered.
The wrestlers had practiced in recent years at a building at 1221 Enterprise Drive, owned by the village of Rantoul. But the village sold the building to Rantoul United Pentecostal Church, where it will hold services.
The church had been renting a building at 410 Cuppernell Avenue from the village. Church officials were notified by the village, however, that they should start looking for a new home because of a pending possible economic development project.
Graham said The Forum is just the latest location where wrestling practices have been held. Over the years, they have been held at various locations in the community.
Rantoul Township High School wrestlers generally practice after school, while the wrestling club members do so in the evenings. Practices are slated to start in November.
Graham said “several parents” run the wrestling club, which he estimated has 45 to 50 members.
“Our hope is with the expansion of The Forum we can find a permanent home if (a) grant comes through,” Graham said.
Tom McBride coaches the wrestling club.