RANTOUL — The Holiday Bureau, a community-wide project made possible by local voluntary donations, is again being sponsored by the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.
The Holiday Bureau serves as a central base for people to donate items to enhance the holiday celebration for people in need of assistance and is done in cooperation with The Salvation Army. The program consists of a food and toy distribution for residents of northern Champaign County.
For families who need assistance, registration for the program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 15, at CSC.
The center will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Registration may also be done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Required documentation includes proof of household income for the past 30 days and proof of address for each member of the household. If there is no income, bring a print out of benefits from LIHEAP, IL Dept. of Human Services or IL Dept. of Employment Security
Toy and food distribution will be in December.
If you wish to contribute new toys or make a cash donation, contact the Community Service Center at 893-1530. Checks should be made payable to the Holiday Bureau and sent to the Community Service Center at 520 E. Wabash Avenue, Suite 1, Rantoul, 61866.