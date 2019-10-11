URBANA — A man wanted in an alleged holdup earlier this summer was arrested Wednesday.
Sayvion Adorno, 19, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive in Champaign and another in the 300 block of Marco Drive, Rantoul, was arraigned Thursday on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with the July 29 incident in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said on that date, officers were called to the Mattis North Apartments on North Mattis Avenue, where a 16-year-old reported he had arrived to pick up a friend when he was approached by a person he recognized as “Sayvion.”
The teen said Sayvion put his arms around him, pulled out a black-and-green handgun and pointed it at him. He then allegedly went through the teen’s pockets and took $500. The victim told police he had just cashed his paycheck, and showed police a copy of it.
Based on the description the teen gave and the first name he supplied, police put together a photo array, and the victim identified Adorno as the man who robbed him. An arrest warrant was issued in late August.
Armed robbery is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction. Aggravated robbery is a Class 1 felony carrying potential penalties between probation and four to 15 years in prison.
Judge John Kennedy left Adorno’s bond at the $200,000 set when the warrant was issued.
Adorno asked for a public defender and a probable-cause hearing and was told to be back in court Oct. 24.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.