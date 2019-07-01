RANTOUL — Wind gusts reached up to 57 mph during Sunday’s storm that swept through Rantoul, flipping a small plane over on its top at the National Aviation Center.
Public Works Director Greg Hazel said no one was injured.
“Winds were pretty intense Sunday afternoon,” Hazel said.
Between 1 and 1 1/4 inches of rain fell during the day.
The wind knocked down a tree in the back yard of a residence on Gerald Road.
Hazel said several large branches and scattered smaller branches and leaves were also blown off trees.
The storm caused two lengthy electric service interruptions in the southeast part and industrial area portion of town.
Electric personnel were working to restore the outages from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“Cleanup of brush from the storm will continue throughout the week,” Hazel said.