Here’s where to vote in the Tuesday, March 17 primary. Polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Brown Township (Fisher) — Fisher Community Building, 100 E. School St.
Brown Township (Foosland) — Fisher Community Building, 100 E. School St.
Condit Township (Fisher) — River Valley Church of Christ, 17 Owlcreek Lane, Fisher.
Compromise Township (Gifford) — Gifford Community Building, 101 S. Main St.
Compromise Township (Penfield) — I&I Antique Tractor Club, 401 Busey St., Penfield.
East Bend Township — Dewey Community Building, 9 Main, Dewey.
Harwood Township — Gifford Community Building, 101 S. Main St., Gifford.
Kerr Township — I&I Antique Tractor Club, 401 Busey St., Penfield.
Ludlow Township 1 — Ludlow Community Center, 133 W. Thomas St., Ludlow.
Ludlow Township 2 — St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Ludlow Township 3 — Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Rantoul Township 1 — The Gathering Place (next to First United Methodist Church), 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.
Rantoul Township 2 — Eagles View Retirement Center, 200 W. International Ave., Rantoul.
Rantoul Township 3 — American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul.
Rantoul Township 4 — Thomasboro fire station, 101 N. Church St., Thomasboro.
Rantoul Township 5 — The Gathering Place (next to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.
Rantoul Township 6 — Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul.