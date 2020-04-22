Paid obituary
Helen Reising Tschosik, 89, formerly of rural Piper City, IL, died at 8:53 a.m. on April 20, 2020 in Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks Nursing Home, Elgin, IL following a short illness. Helen was born on January 1, 1931 to E. Clarence and Mary (Kurtenbach) Reising in Fairbury, IL. She spent her childhood in Piper City, Chatsworth and the Sterling, IL area. She graduated from Sterling High School and she attended Hurley School of Beauty Culture becoming a licensed beautician. She married Victor J. Tschosik on March 31, 1951 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling, IL. Victor and Helen moved to rural Piper City, IL in 1954 where they farmed. Later in life she worked for Nichols Homeshield in Chatsworth, IL for 14 years.
Survivors include children: Michael Tschosik of Rantoul, IL, Tim Tschosik of Richardson, TX, Tom Tschosik of Paxton, IL, Larry (Maricarmen) Tschosik of Champaign, IL, Marsha (Darryl) Johnson of Rockford, IL, Lois (Randy) Sellek of Thomasboro, IL, Eric (Toni) Tschosik of Algonquin, IL and Lynn Tschosik of Avon, IN; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Anne (Jim) Middleton of Walnut, IL, Paul (Kathy) Reising of Prairie du Chien, WI, Francis (Patricia) Reising of Lake Mills, WI, Doris (Kenneth Jr.) Wolff of Lake Mills, WI, Rose (Delaine) Budig of Lake Mills, WI and Marjorie Reising of Madison, WI. She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor, infant son, David, her parents, and siblings, Mary Louise Reising, Joseph Reising, and John Reising. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and Counsel of Catholic Women. She was St. Peter’s woman of the year in 1998.
Helen’s family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks Nursing Home and the staff of JourneyCare for their compassion and care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family services will be held with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Piper City, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home assisted the family.