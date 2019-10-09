RANTOUL — A hearing scheduled Thursday in which a Rantoul man was cited for dangerous or vicious dogs has been postponed.
Police Chief Tony Brown said the hearing for Laotis L. Buckley, 44, of the 1400 block of Kessler Drive will likely be rescheduled. The hearing was to have been held at the Rantoul municipal building in front of village attorney Amanda Reece.
Buckley allegedly allowed his three dogs to attack a poodle Sept. 26 in the 1600 block of Eater Drive, according to a Rantoul police report. Neighbors told police they had heard Buckley encourage the dogs to attack the other dog and then recorded the attack on his cell phone.
The report said Buckley denied having urged the dogs to attack the animal and said he was only recording the end of the attack to show that his dogs were on a leash and the other dog was not.