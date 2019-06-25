He helped lead Gifford Grade School through the storm

GIFFORD — Rod Grimsley isn’t much for sitting around. Since September he hasn’t even sat down to work — preferring to stand up using a Varidesk that holds his computer.
That’s one reason he wonders how he will like being retired. He likes to be up and at ‘em. But will he find enough to do? That’s the question every retiree faces.
The 54-year-old Grimsley, the man who helped Gifford Grade School weather the aftermath of the November 2013 tornado that swept through the community, is retiring at the end of the month after more than three decades in education.
“A little bit,” Grimsley said when asked if he was exited. “It’s kinda scary more than anything. I’ve been doing the same thing for 33 years, and now all of a sudden starting a week from Monday I don’t have a schedule. I’ve always had a schedule,” he said last week.
Grimsley is eligible to retire at age 56, but he will use two years of unused sick leave to retire sooner than that.
He decided a long time ago to leave the work force as soon as he is eligible after his father died at age 58, just a few months after retiring from work at Caterpillar.
“Life is too short, and sometimes you need to think about what’s important,” Grimsley said. “Once you qualify for retirement, you take it.”
Grimsley, who has served as the top administrator at the Gifford school for eight years, including the first seven as both superintendent and principal before Jay Smith was hired last year as principal, said the idea of retirement hasn’t really hit home yet.
“It probably will when school starts in August,” he said.
Plus, he hasn’t thought much about what he will do once he is out of the work force.
“I just decided I would finish one race before I started another. If I do anything, I’m sure it would have to be education-related. That’s all I know.”
A 1982 Mason City High School graduate, Grimsley earned degrees from Lincoln Land College in Springfield and then Eastern Illinois University to become and educator-administrator.
Grimsley will likely be remembered by many as the man in charge at the school in the aftermath of one of the worst days in the town’s history — the November 2013 tornado.
He said the event seemed to bring out the best in about everyone.
“The tornado was a huge challenge, but it was nice to see how a small community reacts in times of trouble and need,” Grimsley said. “The community and staff here was tremendous in helping. We had 25 percent of our student body displaced from their homes. We were out (of school) only four days ... and had all students accounted for.”
School board member Neil Baker said he lives across the street from the school. After the tornado swept through, he went to the school, and a few minutes later, Grimsley, who lives in St. Joseph, showed up.
An air-conditioning unit had been blown off the roof, there was a gas leak and the bus barn had been damaged.
“He was here every day helping set up tables, in the gym and distributing water to people,” Baker said. “That means a lot.”
Grimsley said he and office manager Diane Baker ran everything from the office.
“We did as much as we could do and had staff members show up asking what they could do. So we tracked down students. We had some great efforts by our staff. There was a lot of positive that came out of it,” he said.
The grade school was at the south end of the tornado’s path.
For “six or seven days” the clock stood still in the school office at 12:55. That’s when the power went out that Sunday afternoon.
Not all roses
Things weren’t perfect under Grimsley’s watch though. He was criticized by some parents in early 2018 — some wanted him to be fired — for failure to comply with state safety requirements.
Grimsley had not convened any annual review meetings of first-responders and falsely listed the names of first-responders, saying they had participated in the meetings the last three years, and did not direct the school to conduct safety drills.
The school board retained Grimsley.
He said he didn’t want to discuss the incident other than to say: “Not all information was presented to the press. There was an agreement between myself and the board of what was going to take place moving forward, and that’s the way we’re going to leave it.”
In an unrelated matter, in 2014, a drive was mounted to place an advisory referendum on the ballot asking Gifford voters whether they wanted to detach from the Rantoul Township High School district.
The effort failed, however, when the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office opined that including only a part of the district in the advisory question was not legal.
The effort was spurred by property owners having to pay more real estate taxes to the RTHS district than if their children went to Armstrong Township High School.
The issue never resurfaced.
Grimsley said he did not want to comment on the issue because “that was parent-driven at the time.”
Grimsley said one of the high points of his eight years at Gifford was “how fantastic the kids were here to work with.”
“We have great kids; we’ve got great families. Those two go hand in hand. I’ve been in five different schools. This is my sixth. It is just a great small school with a lot of ... parental support.”
He said the school staff has also been “great to work with.”
One in particular was Diane Baker, who “has been phenomenal for me.”
“You can ask every superintendent around. Your bookkeeper is the most important cog in the wheel so to speak. She knows everybody. She knows what’s taking place.”
He said the board of education has been “very good, very supportive.”
“They understand what their role is. They understand we were trying to do what was best for the kids. It might upset some people, but you’ve got to do what is best for the kids.”
Kids most important
Neil Baker said he was on the board when Grimsley was hired, and one thing he remembers Grimsley saying is that “the kids are the most important thing. Everything else comes down the line.”
“That really struck me as important,” Baker said. “After he got on board, you could just tell he was all about the kids. It didn’t matter what background or anything, where the kids came from. He’s always built very, very good rapport with the kids and the school over all the years.”
Baker said he hates to see Grimsley step down.
“It’s a tough business to be in,” he said.
Last year, the board hired Smith as principal to work one year with Grimsley and then hired him in December to step in as superintendent/principal upon Grimsley’s retirement.
Grimsley said he thought hiring Smith a year early was a good idea.
“He was able to pick up a good handle on everything and got to know the teachers ahead of time,” Grimsley said.
One thing Grimsley said he is proud of is he is leaving the district in better financial shape than when he arrived — a fact backed up by Neil Baker.
“And several areas like transportation — especially technology, he’s raised the bar in our school,” Baker said.
Grimsley said when he started, technology was absent at Gifford GS.
“Now we have a tremendous wireless network, an infrastructure that is second to none,” he said. “We have a Chromebook for every student ... and are trained how to use it.
“Learning has changed. That’s how kids learn now. When you look on the outside, you can hardly take a job now where technology is not involved.”
Grimsley said students at Gifford receive a good education.
“When we see our kids ... and the success they have — most of them go to Rantoul or Armstrong, it just tells you we’re doing a good job preparing our kids for going onto high school and being successful,” he said.
Grimsley started in education as a high school basketball coach and said he will continue to go to lots of games. He will also play golf — although he admits he’s not much good at it.
That brings up the question: Will he be using a golf cart or walking the course? After all, he doesn’t like to sit.