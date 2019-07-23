RANTOUL — Two days before the youth group he oversees was scheduled to travel to Indiana for a mission trip, Pat Button received an email. It informed him the air-conditioning in the school where the group was to stay had konked out.
Never mind. Yeah, it was hot. It gets like that in the summer. But the group from Rantoul First United Methodist Church joined 300 other youth in Rushville, Ind., on a work camp as part of a mission trip.
“It takes a different mindset to pay thousands of dollars to go serve someone else,” Button said. “If you’re not in the mindset of giving, it doesn’t make sense. But it does to these kids and the adult leaders I’ve had. Jesus said, ‘As you do unto the least of these, you do unto Me.’”
Several of the youth said they got more out of the trip than they gave. They marveled at the woman, named Becky, whose house windows they worked on. They also scraped and repainted an old barn badly in need of a new coat, working on 30-foot ladders.
“This is my third (mission trip),” said Emma Larson, a Rantoul Township High School grad who is headed for Parkland College in the fall. “I’d never painted or stepped on my ladder in my life.”
Larson said the biggest change was what she saw in herself when she returned home to Rantoul.
“We worked all week, and I realized the lifestyle that she lived,” she said of the Becky. “And then I come home to my lifestyle, and I changed everything.”
Used to naps, Larson said she hasn’t taken one nap since she’s gotten home.
“I’ve been motivated. I’ve been energized. I’ve gotten things done around the house. I’ve got plans for the summer. I want to self improve. I’ve been back with my church. I’ve got the Spirit, and I’m ready.”
Button, who went on six mission trips as a youth, said they were the highlight of his year.
“It definitely rejuvenates you,” Button said. “You come back and feel very fortunate for what you have, and you come back with that mentality, ‘What can I do in my hometown? How can I carry the spiritual high and the willingness to give your time and effort to another community?’”
Becky had been unable to insure her house because of the condition of the windows. The mission team’s work will allow her to do that. A house had burned down about a block from where Becky lived. Button said if that had happened to Becky, she would have lost everything. Now she can get insurance.
Tuscany Vandergriff, who will be a junior at RTHS this fall, read a thank-you letter from Becky.
Evan Larson, an upcoming eighth-grader at St. Malachy School, said Becky worked alongside the team.
“She did just as much work, if not more, than all of us,” he said. “It was really cool to see how much she appreciated it.”
Adult chaperone Emily Little said Becky, whom Button estimated is in her late 50s-early 60s, made it a point to work alongside and talk with each team member.
“You could tell she was exhausted. She went out of her way to talk to each one of us. She’d ask about our lives. I think she knew more about our lives than we knew about hers.”
Herb Burnett, who runs the Leadership Development Academy at J.W. Eater Junior High, met Button at the school several years ago teaching P.E., “and I watched the passion he had for the kids, and it really touched me.”
Burnett has gone on the last four mission trips Button has led. Even though Burnett is quite busy, he makes a point of going.
He lauded Button as the type of person Rantoul needs.
“He’s Rantoul to the bone,” Burnett said. “He has a passion about the kids and Rantoul.”
Little said the theme for the week was “Relentless” — about God being relentless in “pursuing us.”
“We focused on the story of (King David) all week. ... We had morning devotional when we could spend time with God and others and a lunch devotion where we could talk about God’s word and King David and have time to explore our feelings about things and grow in the faith.”
They also held an evening devotional.
The village where Becky lives, which is about 45 minutes southeast of Indianapolis, is tiny — about one street. There were few, if any, businesses. An old bank building across the street from her home had been converted into a residence.
The Rantoul group slept in a nearby grade school, had programs at a middle school and then moved for evening and morning worship to a high school.
The last evening, residents who had been helped were invited to attend. Some got up on stage and told how much they appreciated what the volunteers had done for them.
“Some kids would build wheelchair ramps,” Button said. “One lady hadn’t left her home (in a long time) because she didn’t have a wheelchair ramp.”
One man, who walked with a cane, practically jumped out of his chair when given the opportunity to talk.
“He said, ‘These kids have done so much for me; you can’t imagine,’” Button said.
“Another said, ‘I lost my faith years and years ago, and this week, having the kids at my house has renewed my faith.’
“That right there is worth a whole week,” Button said.
A pastor said he had been concerned about the upcoming generations carrying on the faith, “but after this week he was encouraged,” Button said.
Other students who attended were Matt Benton, who will be a freshman at Bradley University; Ke’yon Button, who will attend Eastern Illinois University in the fall; and Johnathan Cani.